JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Pence belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe die Erwartungen dank der Geschäfte in der Türkei und Ägypten übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das Europa-Geschäft habe erwartungsgemäß abgeschnitten./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 07:47 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 07:47 / GMT

