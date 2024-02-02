Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen für das dritte Geschäftsquartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Pence belassen. Der Mobilfunker habe die Erwartungen dank der Geschäfte in der Türkei und Ägypten übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das Europa-Geschäft habe erwartungsgemäß abgeschnitten./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 07:47 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2024 / 07:47 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,88 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,01 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.01.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.01.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.12.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.11.23
|Vodafone Group Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.23
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.11.22
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:31
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.24
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.01.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.