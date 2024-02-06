Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 88 auf 80 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akhil Dattani entkonsolidierte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie das Spanien-Geschäft wegen des Verkaufs an die Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zegona, weil sich dies auf den Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis auswirke. Er rechnet zwar weiter mit einer massiven Dividendenkürzung, die Erlöse aus der Transaktion sollten aber Aktienrückkäufe ermöglichen./tih/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.02.2024 / 17:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
0,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
