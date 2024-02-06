DAX 17.033 +0,8%ESt50 4.691 +0,8%MSCI World 3.245 +0,3%Dow 38.521 +0,4%Nas 15.609 +0,1%Bitcoin 39.809 -0,6%Euro 1,0771 +0,2%Öl 78,57 -0,3%Gold 2.035 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Palantir A2QA4J MorphoSys 663200 Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 RWE 703712 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX startet kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- METRO setzt Wachstumskurs fort -- Snap enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Siemens Energy mit Quartalsgewinn -- Ford, Walt Disney im Fokus
Top News
Siemens Energy-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. stuft Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Underweight ein
Aktienempfehlung Siemens Energy-Aktie: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Thematisches Investieren vereinfacht: Zugang zu 14 Themen mit EINEM ETF - Entdecken Sie den WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
0,78 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,20 %
STU
0,65 GBP -0,01 GBP -1,10 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 21,04 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,92

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,78 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,20%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 88 auf 80 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Akhil Dattani entkonsolidierte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie das Spanien-Geschäft wegen des Verkaufs an die Beteiligungsgesellschaft Zegona, weil sich dies auf den Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis auswirke. Er rechnet zwar weiter mit einer massiven Dividendenkürzung, die Erlöse aus der Transaktion sollten aber Aktienrückkäufe ermöglichen./tih/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.02.2024 / 17:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
0,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,00 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:21 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.24 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
05.02.24 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.02.24 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.24 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC