JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Neutral

16:06 Uhr
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach einem Kapitalmarkttag des Großaktionärs und Mobilfunkkonzerns e& aus den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Pence belassen. Bei der Durchsicht der Präsentation sei er überrascht gewesen, dass es keine einzige Folie über die beträchtliche Investition des Unternehmens in Vodafone gegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Außerdem sei Vodafone während der siebenstündigen Veranstaltung kaum erwähnt worden. Dies scheine darauf hinzudeuten, dass Vodafone nicht mehr als zentraler Bestandteil der e&-Anlagestory angesehen wird./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.02.2024 / 11:48 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.02.2024 / 11:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

