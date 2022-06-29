|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,60 £
|11:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:11 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.06.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.06.22
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.22
|Vodafone Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.06.22
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.22
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|11:15 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Outperform
|11:11 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|11:04 Uhr
|DWS Group Underperform
|10:40 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|10:39 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Outperform
|10:38 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|10:36 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|10:34 Uhr
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
|10:29 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|10:22 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|10:20 Uhr
|GRENKE Hold
|10:11 Uhr
|ASML NV Overweight
|09:45 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Hold
|09:45 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|09:43 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
|09:43 Uhr
|HENSOLDT Buy
|09:42 Uhr
|Eni Buy
|09:19 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|09:03 Uhr
|BP Buy
|09:00 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|08:57 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|08:57 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|08:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|08:55 Uhr
|KION GROUP Hold
|08:55 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|08:54 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|08:52 Uhr
|adidas Sell
|08:49 Uhr
|Lufthansa Neutral
|08:26 Uhr
|TeamViewer Equal Weight
|08:25 Uhr
|Nemetschek Equal Weight
|08:12 Uhr
|Software Underweight
|08:05 Uhr
|Valeo SA Equal Weight
|08:04 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Sell
|08:01 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
|08:00 Uhr
|Continental Equal Weight
|07:52 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|07:52 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|07:50 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Underperform
|07:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|07:25 Uhr
|SAP Equal Weight
|07:24 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|07:24 Uhr
|UBS Buy
|06:53 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|06:52 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|06:42 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|06:42 Uhr
|Unilever Underweight
|06:41 Uhr
|Evonik Hold
