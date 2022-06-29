  • Suche
WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

06.07.2022 13:06

Vodafone Group Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Outperform" belassen. Die anstehende Quartalsberichtssaison dürfte sich unterstützend auf die europäischen Telekomkonzerne auswirken, schrieb Analyst Jakob Bluestone in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für Vodafone rechnet der Experte jedoch mit einem herausfordernden Quartal./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 12:03 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 03:04 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Outperform

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jakob Bluestone 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,60 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


