NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die Dienstleistungsumsätze des Telekomkonzerns im Schlussquartal des Geschäftsjahres hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen und die Dividende sei aufrechterhalten worden, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / 02:52 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / 07:10 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.