Vodafone Group Aktie

1,39EUR
+0,09EUR
+7,31%
14:59:34
XETRA
1,21GBP
+0,09GBP
+7,68%
15:19:42
BTE
12.05.2020 10:11

Vodafone Group overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die Dienstleistungsumsätze des Telekomkonzerns im Schlussquartal des Geschäftsjahres hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen und die Dividende sei aufrechterhalten worden, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / 02:52 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2020 / 07:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
52,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,27%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Wieder Dividende geplant
Vodafone übertrifft Umsatzerwartungen dank Unitymedia-Übernahme - Vodafone-Aktie gefragt
Der britische Mobilfunker Vodafone ist im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 dank der Unitymedia-Übernahme wieder gewachsen.
14.05.19
Vodafone reduziert die Dividende deutlich (MyDividends)
12.11.19
Vodafone hebt den Ausblick an und reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.04.20
DAX höher - TecDAX tiefrot -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- US-Verbraucherstimmung auf Tief seit 2014 -- UPS streicht Ziele -- Merck & Co sieht Gewinnrückgang -- Pepsi, Ford, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow letztlich stärker -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
Telefonica und Liberty Global prüfen Fusion britischer Geschäfte - Telefonica-Aktie im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
mehr Vodafone Group PLC News
