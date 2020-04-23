|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
52,28%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,27%
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,78 £
