|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
|SR9QP4
|7,10
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vodafone
|SR705F
|7,88
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,49%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,30 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,73 £
|13:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:45 Uhr
|Wirecard Halten
|14:55 Uhr
|HELLA overweight
|14:54 Uhr
|HELLA kaufen
|13:37 Uhr
|Bechtle Halten
|13:35 Uhr
|Evonik Halten
|13:24 Uhr
|HSBC Conviction Buy List
|13:04 Uhr
|LEONI Verkaufen
|13:02 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|13:00 Uhr
|Bilfinger Halten
|13:00 Uhr
|Lufthansa Halten
|12:56 Uhr
|Sanofi buy
|12:39 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|12:39 Uhr
|ams buy
|12:38 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|12:37 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Diageo overweight
|12:33 Uhr
|Lufthansa Halten
|12:32 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|12:32 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Halten
|12:31 Uhr
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|12:31 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Hold
|12:30 Uhr
|Lufthansa Reduce
|12:30 Uhr
|Telefonica Underweight
|12:29 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|12:28 Uhr
|ENCAVIS buy
|12:28 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|12:26 Uhr
|Orange Neutral
|12:26 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|12:25 Uhr
|Tele Columbus Neutral
|12:22 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|11:48 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|11:43 Uhr
|NORMA Group buy
|11:42 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|11:14 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|11:14 Uhr
|Wirecard Hold
|10:03 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|10:02 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|08:50 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|08:25 Uhr
|mic Kaufen
|08:24 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Hold
|08:07 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Underperform
|08:07 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|07:43 Uhr
|Telefonica Equal weight
|07:29 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers buy
|07:28 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|07:28 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|07:24 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA buy
|07:24 Uhr
|zooplus Hold
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan