Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,46EUR
Â±0,00EUR
+0,12%
16:48:45
XETRA
1,30GBP
Â±0,00GBP
-0,04%
17:04:21
BTE
26.05.2020 13:16

Vodafone Group overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die europäischen Telekomwerte seien ihrem defensiven Image in der aktuellen Krise nicht gerecht geworden und hätten seit Beginn des Corona-Crash im Februar weitgehend wie der breite Markt an Wert verloren, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Denn der zuletzt relativ resistenten operativen Entwicklung stünden anhaltende strukturelle Herausforderungen, angegriffene Bilanzen und überraschende Dividendenkürzungen entgegen./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.05.2020 / 01:14 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.05.2020 / 02:20 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,49%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,30 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,92%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,73 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:16 Uhr Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.20 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.20 Vodafone Group Reduce Oddo BHF
13.05.20 Vodafone Group buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.20 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

Sesselrücken
Vodafone-Aktie gibt nach: Vodafone beruft Heineken-Chef als Chairman
Der britische Telekomkonzern Vodafone beruft den Heineken-CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer zum Chairman.
19.05.20
Welche Aktien lohnen sich in einer Rezession und welche müssen raus aus dem Portfolio? (finanzen.net)
12.11.19
Vodafone hebt den Ausblick an und reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.05.20
DAX schließt vor Wochenende freundlich -- US-Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich -- LEG und TAG Immobilien in Fusionsverhandlungen -- Delivery Hero, Lufthansa, Alibaba, NVIDIA, IBM im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Lufthansa verhandelt über Staatshilfe von 9 Mrd. Euro -- Munich Re: Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelCement, PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.05.20
DAX schließt über 11.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow letzlich sehr stark -- BMW-Betriebsrat schließt Kündigungen nicht mehr aus -- Moderna mit positiven Zwischenergebnissen -- thyssenkrupp, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+33,38%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,38%
Ø Kursziel: 1,73
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
HSBC
2 £
Morgan Stanley
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Oddo BHF
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,38%
Ø Kursziel: 1,73
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

