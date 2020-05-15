NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die europäischen Telekomwerte seien ihrem defensiven Image in der aktuellen Krise nicht gerecht geworden und hätten seit Beginn des Corona-Crash im Februar weitgehend wie der breite Markt an Wert verloren, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Denn der zuletzt relativ resistenten operativen Entwicklung stünden anhaltende strukturelle Herausforderungen, angegriffene Bilanzen und überraschende Dividendenkürzungen entgegen./edh/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.05.2020 / 01:14 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.05.2020 / 02:20 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.