NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone vor Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit der Corona-Krise seien viele Unwägbarkeiten verbunden, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel für die Aktien des Telekomkonzerns basiere auf einer Neubewertung der südafrikanischen Beteiligung Vodacom und der Schwäche des britischen Pfund./bek/mis