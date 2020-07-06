finanzen.net

Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,44EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,93%
13:23:10
STU
1,29GBP
-0,03GBP
-1,94%
13:24:49
BTE
07.07.2020 08:31

Vodafone Group overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vodafone vor Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit der Corona-Krise seien viele Unwägbarkeiten verbunden, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel für die Aktien des Telekomkonzerns basiere auf einer Neubewertung der südafrikanischen Beteiligung Vodacom und der Schwäche des britischen Pfund./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2020 / 22:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 12:18 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,30 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
45,88%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,65%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,74 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

08:31 Uhr Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.20 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
03.07.20 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.06.20 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.20 Vodafone Group buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+35,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,48%
Ø Kursziel: 1,74
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Morgan Stanley
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Oddo BHF
1 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +35,48%
Ø Kursziel: 1,74
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

