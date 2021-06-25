NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Gesprächen mit dem Management auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 197 Pence belassen. Die drei in Deutschland bereits aktiven Mobilfunknetzanbieter hätten robuste Wachstumserwartungen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Sie seien zudem zuversichtlich, dass der Investitionsbedarf in das schnelle 5G-Netz, gepaart mit einem großen Stamm von zehn Millionen Kunden, den kommenden vierten Netzanbieter 1&1 daran hindern werde, aggressiv zu konkurrieren./edh/ajx