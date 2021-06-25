  • Suche
Vodafone Group Aktie WKN: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39

1,44EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,17%
15:30:51
XETRA
1,21GBP
-0,03GBP
-2,14%
15:30:59
LSE
28.06.2021 14:06

Vodafone Group overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone nach Gesprächen mit dem Management auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 197 Pence belassen. Die drei in Deutschland bereits aktiven Mobilfunknetzanbieter hätten robuste Wachstumserwartungen, schrieb Analyst Akhil Dattani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Sie seien zudem zuversichtlich, dass der Investitionsbedarf in das schnelle 5G-Netz, gepaart mit einem großen Stamm von zehn Millionen Kunden, den kommenden vierten Netzanbieter 1&1 daran hindern werde, aggressiv zu konkurrieren./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.06.2021 / 03:05 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2021 / 03:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group overweight

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,97 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,21 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
62,17%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
62,51%
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,77 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

mehr Vodafone Group PLC News
Kursziele Vodafone Group Aktie

+45,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,91%
Ø Kursziel: 1,77
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,91%
Ø Kursziel: 1,77
alle Vodafone Group PLC Kursziele

