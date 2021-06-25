|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,97 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,21 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
62,17%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,21 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
62,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Akhil Dattani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,77 £
|14:06 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.06.21
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.06.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|UBS AG
|13.05.20
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.19
|Vodafone Group Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.01.19
|Vodafone Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.06.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.03.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.19
|Vodafone Group Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:49 Uhr
|UniCredit Outperform
|13:36 Uhr
|SUSE overweight
|13:35 Uhr
|UBS Outperform
|13:16 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|13:11 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|13:10 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|13:09 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|13:01 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom overweight
|12:54 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|12:44 Uhr
|AXA overweight
|12:32 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|12:32 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|12:31 Uhr
|Valeo SA Reduce
|12:30 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|12:30 Uhr
|Stabilus Reduce
|12:29 Uhr
|TRATON Hold
|12:28 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|12:28 Uhr
|Covestro add
|12:28 Uhr
|Schaeffler Hold
|12:27 Uhr
|RELX Neutral
|12:27 Uhr
|National Grid Outperform
|12:27 Uhr
|Porsche Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|Tesla Underperform
|12:26 Uhr
|Dürr buy
|12:22 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|12:20 Uhr
|LEONI Reduce
|12:20 Uhr
|NORMA Group Hold
|12:18 Uhr
|BMW Reduce
|12:18 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|12:17 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|10:54 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Outperform
|10:53 Uhr
|Renault Hold
|10:53 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Continental buy
|10:34 Uhr
|Nemetschek Hold
|10:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|10:19 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|09:59 Uhr
|Orange buy
|08:46 Uhr
|Evonik buy
|08:40 Uhr
|Evonik Hold
|08:30 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|08:29 Uhr
|Airbus Outperform
|08:16 Uhr
|Bavaria Venture Capital Trade Kaufen
|08:04 Uhr
|Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buy
|08:03 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|07:48 Uhr
|Uniper Underperform
ETF-Sparplan