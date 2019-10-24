|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
165,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
146,65 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,51%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
144,40 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,27%
|Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
158,60 SEK
|09:31 Uhr
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09:31 Uhr
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|15.10.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.09.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.08.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|22.08.2019
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
