Volvo (B) Aktie WKN: 855689 / ISIN: SE0000115446

13,45EUR
-0,05EUR
-0,33%
10:29:02
STU
144,40SEK
-1,25SEK
-0,86%
10:14:03
STO
24.10.2019 09:31
Volvo AB (B) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 175 auf 165 schwedische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Endmärkte im Lkw-und Baumaschinenbereich dürften 2020 stärker schwächeln als ohnehin schon befürchtet, schrien Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Asumendi passte seine Schätzungen entsprechend an./la/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 19:22 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.10.2019 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
165,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
146,65 SEK		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,51%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
144,40 SEK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,27%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
158,60 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)

09:31 UhrVolvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) SellUBS AG
22.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyDeutsche Bank AG
18.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.10.2019Volvo AB (B) buyKepler Cheuvreux
09:31 UhrVolvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
18.10.2019Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.10.2019Volvo AB (B) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.10.2019Volvo AB (B) NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.2019Volvo AB (B) SellUBS AG
15.10.2019Volvo AB (B) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.09.2019Volvo AB (B) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
23.08.2019Volvo AB (B) UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
22.08.2019Volvo AB (B) SellUBS AG

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)

18.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Volvo B auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 175 Kronen (dpa-afx)
18.10.19
Volvo AB verzeichnet herben Auftragseinbruch - Aktie dreht ins Plus (dpa-afx)
17.10.19
Ausblick auf Volvo-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Volvo (B)-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Juli 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Volvo (B)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
22.07.19
Volvo ruft 500.000 Autos in Werkstatt zurück - 54.000 in Deutschland (dpa-afx)
20.07.19
Volvo (B) präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Volvo B auf 'Sell' - Ziel 122 Kronen (dpa-afx)

mehr Volvo (B) News
RSS Feed
Volvo (B) zu myNews hinzufügen
Kursziele Volvo (B) Aktie

+9,83%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,83%
Ø Kursziel: 158,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 3
120
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Jefferies & Company Inc.
185 SEK
HSBC
150 SEK
Morgan Stanley
135 SEK
Kepler Cheuvreux
150 SEK
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
126 SEK
UBS AG
127 SEK
Deutsche Bank AG
190 SEK
RBC Capital Markets
162 SEK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
196 SEK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
165 SEK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,83%
Ø Kursziel: 158,60
alle Volvo (B) Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
