NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 175 auf 165 schwedische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Endmärkte im Lkw-und Baumaschinenbereich dürften 2020 stärker schwächeln als ohnehin schon befürchtet, schrien Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Asumendi passte seine Schätzungen entsprechend an./la/zb



