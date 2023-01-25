Volvo (B) Aktie
WKN 855689
ISIN SE0000115446
Symbol VOLVF
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Lkw-Bauer in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag ein solides Schlussquartal 2022. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im Industriegeschäft decke sich mit seiner Erwartung, liege aber um 15 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung. Der Experte hob zudem die Dividende positiv hervor./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2023 / 07:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2023 / 07:12 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
190,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
17,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
201,60 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
221,40 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
