Volvo (B) Aktie

17,83 EUR -0,49 EUR -2,65 %
WKN855689 SymbolVOLVF
WKN 855689

ISIN SE0000115446

Symbol VOLVF

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

12:01 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volvo AB (B) Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 190 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Lkw-Bauer in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag ein solides Schlussquartal 2022. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im Industriegeschäft decke sich mit seiner Erwartung, liege aber um 15 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung. Der Experte hob zudem die Dividende positiv hervor./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2023 / 07:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2023 / 07:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

