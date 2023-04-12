DAX 15.682 -0,1%ESt50 4.341 +0,2%TDax 3.308 +0,0%Dow 33.647 -0,1%Nas 11.929 -0,9%Bitcoin 27.452 +1,0%Euro 1,1019 +0,2%Öl 86,78 -0,5%Gold 2.027 +0,6%
Volvo (B) Aktie

WKN 855689

ISIN SE0000115446

Symbol VOLVF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

11.04.23
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B vor Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 200 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Profitabilität des Lkw-Herstellers dürfte zwar gesunken sein, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch erhöhte der Experte seine Gewinnprognosen (bereinigtes EPS) für die Jahre 2023 und 2024./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2023 / 20:08 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.04.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
200,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
16,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
209,05 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
213,83 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

