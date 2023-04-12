Volvo (B) Aktie
WKN 855689
ISIN SE0000115446
Symbol VOLVF
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B vor Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 200 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Profitabilität des Lkw-Herstellers dürfte zwar gesunken sein, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch erhöhte der Experte seine Gewinnprognosen (bereinigtes EPS) für die Jahre 2023 und 2024./edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2023 / 20:08 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.04.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
200,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
16,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
209,05 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
213,83 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
