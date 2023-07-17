Volvo (B) Aktie
WKN 855689
ISIN SE0000115446
Symbol VOLVF
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Diese nannte Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch solide. So liege der bereinigte operative Gewinn (Ebit) im Industriegeschäft um ein Fünftel über seiner und der Konsensschätzung. Der Lkw-Hersteller habe angesichts der Inflation gute Preise durchsetzen können./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 07:07 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 07:07 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
210,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
19,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
216,10 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
225,33 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)
|09:31
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.23
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.23
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.23
|Volvo (B) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|18.04.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|12.04.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|26.01.23
|Volvo (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|09:31
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.23
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.23
|Volvo (B) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.04.23
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets