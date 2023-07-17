DAX 16.185 +0,4%ESt50 4.391 +0,5%TDax 3.219 +0,7%Dow 34.952 +1,1%Nas 14.354 +0,8%Bitcoin 26.740 +0,6%Euro 1,1232 +0,0%Öl 79,60 -0,3%Gold 1.979 +0,0%
Volvo (B) Aktie

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

09:31 Uhr
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 210 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Diese nannte Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch solide. So liege der bereinigte operative Gewinn (Ebit) im Industriegeschäft um ein Fünftel über seiner und der Konsensschätzung. Der Lkw-Hersteller habe angesichts der Inflation gute Preise durchsetzen können./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 07:07 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 07:07 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

