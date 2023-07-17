Volvo (B) Aktie
WKN 855689
ISIN SE0000115446
Symbol VOLVF
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B nach Zahlen von 210 auf 230 schwedischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Nutzfahrzeughersteller in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie eine rekordhohe Profitabilität. Der starke Jahresauftakt habe sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt. Das Kursziel erhöhte er wegen angepasster Schätzungen./tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 10:28 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 10:28 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
230,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
19,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
223,75 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
213,67 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
