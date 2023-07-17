DAX 16.139 +0,1%ESt50 4.367 -0,1%TDax 3.225 +0,9%Dow 35.136 +0,5%Nas 14.413 +0,4%Bitcoin 26.691 +0,4%Euro 1,1186 -0,4%Öl 80,29 +0,6%Gold 1.970 -0,4%
Volvo (B) Aktie

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

16:26 Uhr
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B nach Zahlen von 210 auf 230 schwedischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi attestierte dem Nutzfahrzeughersteller in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie eine rekordhohe Profitabilität. Der starke Jahresauftakt habe sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt. Das Kursziel erhöhte er wegen angepasster Schätzungen./tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 10:28 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 10:28 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

