Volvo (B) Aktie
WKN 855689
ISIN SE0000115446
Symbol VOLVF
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B von 230 auf 250 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Internationalisierung des Automobilmarktes werde sich auch im kommenden Jahr fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Neue Anbieter aus China und Nordamerika träten auf den Plan, gewännen Marktanteile und wirbelten damit den Markt durcheinander. Große etablierte Hersteller wie Volkswagen, GM, Ford und Stellantis verzeichneten in dieser Gemengelage seit einigen Jahren Marktanteilsverluste. Für Volvo sprächen derweil starke Marktanteile und hohe Margen./bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2023 / 19:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
250,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
20,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
238,50 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
237,00 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
