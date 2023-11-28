DAX 15.993 +0,2%ESt50 4.348 -0,2%MSCI World 3.013 +0,2%Dow 35.417 +0,2%Nas 14.282 +0,3%Bitcoin 34.674 +0,9%Euro 1,0986 -0,1%Öl 81,68 +0,0%Gold 2.043 +0,1%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Volvo AB (B) Neutral

08:26 Uhr
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Volvo B von 230 auf 250 schwedische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Internationalisierung des Automobilmarktes werde sich auch im kommenden Jahr fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Neue Anbieter aus China und Nordamerika träten auf den Plan, gewännen Marktanteile und wirbelten damit den Markt durcheinander. Große etablierte Hersteller wie Volkswagen, GM, Ford und Stellantis verzeichneten in dieser Gemengelage seit einigen Jahren Marktanteilsverluste. Für Volvo sprächen derweil starke Marktanteile und hohe Margen./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2023 / 19:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

