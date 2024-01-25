Volvo (B) Aktie
WKN 855689
ISIN SE0000115446
Symbol VOLVF
Volvo AB (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Kennziffern des Nutzfahrzeugherstellers seien "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick des Lkw-Herstellers auf 2024 habe sich jedoch eingetrübt./edh/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Volvo (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
250,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
21,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
248,20 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
265,20 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
