Heute im Fokus
Schwaches GfK-Konsumklima im Blick: DAX freundlich -- RWE übertrifft Ziele -- Sartorius 2023 mit niedrigerem Ergebnis -- Intel wird für Erlöse vorsichtiger -- DWS, BYD im Fokus
Top News
Overweight von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Siemens Healthineers-Aktie
Ratgeber: Kreditausfallabsicherung - so schützen Sie sich und Ihre Liebsten vor Zahlungsausfällen im Ernstfall!

Volvo (B) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
21,61 EUR -0,29 EUR -1,32 %
STU
248,20 SEK -2,35 SEK -0,94 %
BTE
Marktkap. 44,97 Mrd. EUR KGV 11,71

WKN 855689

ISIN SE0000115446

Symbol VOLVF

12:46 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Volvo AB (B)
21,61 EUR -0,29 EUR -1,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Volvo B nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 250 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Kennziffern des Nutzfahrzeugherstellers seien "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick des Lkw-Herstellers auf 2024 habe sich jedoch eingetrübt./edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2024 / 06:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
250,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
21,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
248,20 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
265,20 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

