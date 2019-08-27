NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vonovia anlässlich der aktuellen Spekulationen um einen Mietendeckel in Berlin auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 51,50 Euro belassen. Noch seien dies nur vage Planungen, ein entsprechender Gesetzentwurf liege noch nicht vor, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2019 / 17:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



