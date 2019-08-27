|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
51,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
43,84 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+17,47%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
43,87 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+17,39%
|Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,70 EUR
|27.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|HSBC
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|HSBC
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|27.08.19
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|27.08.19
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|27.08.19
|Lufthansa market-perform
|27.08.19
|1&1 Drillisch verkaufen
|27.08.19
|United Internet Neutral
|27.08.19
|Lufthansa buy
|27.08.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|27.08.19
|Daimler market-perform
|27.08.19
|BMW market-perform
|27.08.19
|RWE overweight
|27.08.19
|Daimler overweight
|27.08.19
|EON SE overweight
|26.08.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
|26.08.19
|QIAGEN Halten
|23.08.19
|thyssenkrupp buy
|23.08.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
|23.08.19
|Continental Underweight
|23.08.19
|BASF Hold
|23.08.19
|ISRA VISION buy
|23.08.19
|Sartorius vz Sell
|23.08.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|23.08.19
|Continental Neutral
|23.08.19
|BMW Neutral
|23.08.19
|Daimler buy
|23.08.19
|RWE Hold
|23.08.19
|Henkel vz Hold
|23.08.19
|BMW Hold
|22.08.19
|RWE Hold
|22.08.19
|Bechtle buy
|22.08.19
|Drägerwerk Halten
|22.08.19
|Daimler market-perform
|22.08.19
|BMW market-perform
|22.08.19
|Continental Outperform
|22.08.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|22.08.19
|Daimler Neutral
|22.08.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|22.08.19
|BMW Neutral
|22.08.19
|EVOTEC SE buy
|21.08.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
