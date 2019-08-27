finanzen.net

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Vonovia anlässlich der aktuellen Spekulationen um einen Mietendeckel in Berlin auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 51,50 Euro belassen. Noch seien dies nur vage Planungen, ein entsprechender Gesetzentwurf liege noch nicht vor, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.08.2019 / 17:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
51,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
43,84 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+17,47%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
43,87 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+17,39%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,70 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
07.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHSBC
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
27.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHSBC
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenDZ BANK
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zu Erholung angesetzt
Vonovia-Aktien und Deutsche Wohnen-Titel schütteln Mietendeckel-Schock ab
Die Aktien von Deutsche Wohnen und vor allem Vonovia haben den Schock über die Mietendeckel-Pläne des Berliner Senats vom Wochenanfang am Dienstag vergessen gemacht.
26.08.19
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Versöhnlicher Wochenstart - Vonovia & Co im Minus (Dow Jones)
26.08.19
Vonovia kritisiert geplanten Mietendeckel in Berlin - Vonovia-Aktie und andere Immowerte unter Druck (finanzen.net)
26.08.19
Immobilien-Aktie sacken ab: Vonovia ist das Schlusslicht im DAX - Das ist der Grund (Der Aktionär)
26.08.19
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
26.08.19
Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co.: Mietendeckel verschreckt Investoren (Spiegel Online)
26.08.19
ROUNDUP/Vonovia: Mietendeckel schmälert Einnahmen 2020 - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-afx)
26.08.19
Geplanter Mietendeckel von rund 8 Euro in Berlin: Mietendeckel würde Vonovia Millionen kosten (manager magazin online)
26.08.19
Vonovia: Mietenkappung in Berlin schmälert Mieteinnahmen im kommenden Jahr (dpa-afx)

