Vonovia Aktie

33,14 EUR +0,47 EUR +1,44 %
STU
Marktkap. 27,08 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 3,15

WKN A1ML7J

ISIN DE000A1ML7J1

Symbol VNNVF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy

08:16 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
33,14 EUR 0,47 EUR 1,44%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 42,30 auf 41,90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Markt- und Finanzierungsbedingungen würden zunehmend besser, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur europäischen Immobilienbranche nach der Zinswende. Die Bewertungen seien noch niedrig./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 21:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
41,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
32,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,90%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
33,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,43%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,91 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

08:16 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.09.24 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.08.24 Vonovia Buy Warburg Research
06.08.24 Vonovia Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.24 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

