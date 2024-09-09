Vonovia Aktie
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 42,30 auf 41,90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Markt- und Finanzierungsbedingungen würden zunehmend besser, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zur europäischen Immobilienbranche nach der Zinswende. Die Bewertungen seien noch niedrig./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2024 / 21:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
41,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
32,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,90%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
33,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,91 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|08:16
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.09.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
