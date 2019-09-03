finanzen.net
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Die aktuellen Pläne für den Berliner Mietendeckel stimmten optimistischer als die zuvor durchgesickerten Vorhaben, schrieb Analyst Julius Stinauer in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht daher Spielraum für seine Schätzungen - insbesondere bei Ado und Deutsche Wohnen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2019 / 09:43 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.09.2019 / 09:44 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
42,30 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+22,93%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
42,30 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+22,93%
Analyst Name:
Julius Stinauer		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,73 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

