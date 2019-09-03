|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST8FMM
|15,09
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|ST8F77
|16,24
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
42,30 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+22,93%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
42,30 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+22,93%
|Analyst Name:
Julius Stinauer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,73 EUR
|12:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|03.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.08.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:36 Uhr
|BMW Reduce
|12:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|12:41 Uhr
|BMW Underweight
|09:41 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|09:41 Uhr
|CANCOM SE buy
|09:41 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|10.09.19
|Daimler overweight
|10.09.19
|Henkel vz Equal weight
|10.09.19
|1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|10.09.19
|RWE buy
|10.09.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|10.09.19
|Merck Equal-Weight
|10.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10.09.19
|thyssenkrupp Underperform
|10.09.19
|RWE Halten
|10.09.19
|Deutsche Post Underweight
|10.09.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|10.09.19
|Deutsche Post Underperform
|09.09.19
|BMW Outperform
|09.09.19
|Wirecard Neutral
|09.09.19
|Wirecard Neutral
|09.09.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|09.09.19
|Daimler Verkaufen
|09.09.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Verkaufen
|09.09.19
|BMW kaufen
|09.09.19
|Siemens kaufen
|09.09.19
|Continental Halten
|09.09.19
|Fresenius SECo buy
|09.09.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|09.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|09.09.19
|Lufthansa market-perform
|09.09.19
|Daimler overweight
|09.09.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|09.09.19
|MorphoSys buy
|09.09.19
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|09.09.19
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|09.09.19
|RWE overweight
|09.09.19
|Daimler buy
|09.09.19
|Henkel vz market-perform
|09.09.19
|United Internet kaufen
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
