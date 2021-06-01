NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vonovia mit Blick auf die geplante Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen von 70 auf 63 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er sehe angesichts der Unterstützung durch das Management von Deutsche Wohnen eine hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass die strategisch sinnvolle Transaktion über die Bühne gehe, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch seitens der Wettbewerbsbehörden seien angesichts des fragmentierten Marktes kaum Hindernisse zu erwarten. Das gesenkte Vonovia-Kursziel begründete Rothäusler mit dem Verwässerungeffekt durch die Übernahme. Die Aktie sei derweil günstig bewertet, und der Immobilienkonzern habe in der Vergangenheit bewiesen, dass er Zukäufe gut integrieren könne./gl/ajx