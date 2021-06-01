  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit der Startseite von finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++

Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

52,68EUR
-0,26EUR
-0,49%
09:15:13
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
01.06.2021 08:01

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vonovia mit Blick auf die geplante Übernahme von Deutsche Wohnen von 70 auf 63 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er sehe angesichts der Unterstützung durch das Management von Deutsche Wohnen eine hohe Wahrscheinlichkeit, dass die strategisch sinnvolle Transaktion über die Bühne gehe, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Auch seitens der Wettbewerbsbehörden seien angesichts des fragmentierten Marktes kaum Hindernisse zu erwarten. Das gesenkte Vonovia-Kursziel begründete Rothäusler mit dem Verwässerungeffekt durch die Übernahme. Die Aktie sei derweil günstig bewertet, und der Immobilienkonzern habe in der Vergangenheit bewiesen, dass er Zukäufe gut integrieren könne./gl/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 CL7G98 4,95
1,03
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 CL90D1 9,66
0,53
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL7G98, CL90D1. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2021 / 00:38 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2021 / 00:38 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
63,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
51,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,19%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
52,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,59%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
64,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

01.06.21 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.05.21 Vonovia Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
26.05.21 Vonovia overweight Barclays Capital
26.05.21 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.05.21 Vonovia kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) News
RSS Feed
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+23,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,20%
Ø Kursziel: 64,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
57,00 €
UBS AG
70,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
81 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
53,00 €
Barclays Capital
74,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
66,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
63,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,20%
Ø Kursziel: 64,90
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

02.06.21 METRO (St.) Neutral
02.06.21 HUGO BOSS Outperform
02.06.21 SAP buy
02.06.21 MorphoSys overweight
02.06.21 SAP buy
02.06.21 thyssenkrupp buy
02.06.21 Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
02.06.21 Orsted buy
02.06.21 PATRIZIA Halten
02.06.21 Orsted Sector Perform
02.06.21 Vantage Towers buy
02.06.21 RELX Outperform
02.06.21 ExxonMobil Underperform
02.06.21 Shell B Outperform
02.06.21 MS Industrie Kaufen
02.06.21 Prosus buy
02.06.21 voestalpine Sell
02.06.21 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
02.06.21 ArcelorMittal buy
02.06.21 Sanofi add
02.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy
02.06.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
02.06.21 WACKER CHEMIE Hold
02.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight
02.06.21 Ryanair Neutral
02.06.21 easyJet Neutral
02.06.21 Rolls-Royce Neutral
02.06.21 SAFRAN overweight
02.06.21 MTU Aero Engines Neutral
02.06.21 Airbus overweight
02.06.21 LPKF Laser Electronics buy
02.06.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy
02.06.21 MLP buy
02.06.21 Salzgitter Sell
02.06.21 CompuGroup Medical Reduce
02.06.21 Dow Neutral
02.06.21 Continental Hold
02.06.21 Inditex overweight
02.06.21 Airbus Hold
02.06.21 Orsted Underperform
02.06.21 AstraZeneca Outperform
02.06.21 Delivery Hero overweight
02.06.21 Airbus overweight
02.06.21 Beiersdorf buy
01.06.21 Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
01.06.21 Fresenius Medical Care buy
01.06.21 Fresenius buy
01.06.21 Salzgitter kaufen
01.06.21 Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
01.06.21 Iberdrola SA Sector Perform

Top-Rankings

15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
Materialien die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
Erstes Quartal 2021: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen