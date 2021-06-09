  • Suche
09.06.2021 13:31

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 63 Euro belassen. Die Neuregelung der Grunderwerbsteuer in Deutschland sei einer der Gründe, warum der Immobilienkonzern jetzt die nächste Offerte für den Konkurrenten Deutsche Wohnen abgegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In dem geplanten Konstrukt könnten bis zu zwei Milliarden Euro an Steuern eingespart werden./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2021 / 13:16 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2021 / 19:00 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
63,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
53,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,36%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
53,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,88%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
64,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

09.06.21 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.21 Vonovia buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.06.21 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.05.21 Vonovia Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
26.05.21 Vonovia overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+20,41%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,41%
Ø Kursziel: 64,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
UBS AG
70,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
81 €
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
53,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
Barclays Capital
74,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
66,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
57,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
63,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,41%
Ø Kursziel: 64,90
Aktuelle Analysen

11:06 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
07:35 Uhr AIXTRON overweight
07:34 Uhr AIXTRON buy
10.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy
10.06.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
10.06.21 voestalpine Neutral
10.06.21 PUMA Outperform
10.06.21 AIXTRON buy
10.06.21 Henkel vz. overweight
10.06.21 Vectron Systems Kaufen
10.06.21 AIXTRON kaufen
10.06.21 United Parcel Service Outperform
10.06.21 HelloFresh Outperform
10.06.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
10.06.21 Fresenius buy
10.06.21 RTL kaufen
10.06.21 Sanofi buy
10.06.21 BAT buy
10.06.21 AIXTRON Outperform
10.06.21 AXA Outperform
10.06.21 Novo Nordisk Outperform
10.06.21 Deutsche Post Outperform
10.06.21 AXA overweight
10.06.21 Shell B overweight
10.06.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
10.06.21 ZEAL Network buy
10.06.21 Inditex overweight
10.06.21 voestalpine Hold
10.06.21 AIXTRON buy
10.06.21 Novo Nordisk overweight
10.06.21 CRH buy
10.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight
10.06.21 Eni buy
10.06.21 Airbus overweight
10.06.21 HeidelbergCement buy
10.06.21 Ryanair Neutral
10.06.21 easyJet Neutral
10.06.21 Fraport Neutral
10.06.21 Roche Equal-Weight
10.06.21 Ströer overweight
10.06.21 Knorr-Bremse kaufen
10.06.21 United Parcel Service overweight
10.06.21 Bertrandt buy
10.06.21 Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik buy
10.06.21 LPKF Laser Electronics buy
10.06.21 Zalando buy
10.06.21 Telefonica buy
10.06.21 adidas buy
10.06.21 PUMA buy
10.06.21 Deutsche Telekom buy

