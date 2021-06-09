|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
63,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
53,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,36%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
53,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
64,90 €
