NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 63 Euro belassen. Die Neuregelung der Grunderwerbsteuer in Deutschland sei einer der Gründe, warum der Immobilienkonzern jetzt die nächste Offerte für den Konkurrenten Deutsche Wohnen abgegeben habe, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. In dem geplanten Konstrukt könnten bis zu zwei Milliarden Euro an Steuern eingespart werden./tih/gl