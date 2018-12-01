finanzen.net
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

44,78EUR
+0,19EUR
+0,43%
21:20:02
STU
25.09.2019 15:21
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 54,50 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer Studie vom Montag anlässlich der Präsentation auf der Berenberg Investorenkonferenz. Er sieht den Immobilienkonzern auf einem guten Weg in Richtung der Jahresziele./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.09.2019 / 10:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		Kursziel:
54,50 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
44,61 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+22,17%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
44,72 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+21,87%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
52,36 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:21 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
23.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
15:21 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
18.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformCredit Suisse Group
23.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
09.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenDZ BANK
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

23.09.19
Vonovia-Aktie unentschlossen: Vonovia übernimmt Mehrheit an schwedischer Hembla für 1,14 Mrd Euro (finanzen.net)
23.09.19
Vonovia nimmt den nächsten Schwedenhappen (Der Aktionär)
23.09.19
21.000 Wohnungen in Stockholm: Milliardendeal - Vonovia baut Portfolio in Schweden aus (manager magazin online)
23.09.19
Vonovia sucht sein Glück in Schweden (ARD)
23.09.19
Konzern übernimmt Hembla: Vonovia greift in Schweden zu (N-TV)
23.09.19
ROUNDUP: Vonovia will Geschäft in Schweden mit Milliardenzukauf stärken (dpa-afx)
23.09.19
B5 Börse 08.14 Uhr Vonovia expandiert in Schweden (ARD)
23.09.19
Vonovia: Neuer Milliardenzukauf in Schweden (ARD)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+16,93%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,93%
Ø Kursziel: 52,36
Anzahl:
Buy: 14
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Oddo BHF
51 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44,65 
Independent Research GmbH
47 
HSBC
51 
Morgan Stanley
52 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
52 
Barclays Capital
52 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
52 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,20 
Credit Suisse Group
56,80 
UBS AG
60 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45 
Deutsche Bank AG
59 
Kepler Cheuvreux
56 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
54,50 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,93%
Ø Kursziel: 52,36
alle Vonovia Kursziele

