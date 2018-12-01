|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
54,50 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
44,61 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+22,17%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
44,72 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+21,87%
|Analyst Name:
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
52,36 EUR
|15:21 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|24.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19:01 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|18:11 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Hold
|18:01 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|18:01 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|15:21 Uhr
|AIXTRON SE buy
|15:21 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|15:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|15:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Sell
|15:11 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|15:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:11 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|15:11 Uhr
|CANCOM SE buy
|15:01 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|15:01 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:16 Uhr
|adidas Outperform
|14:01 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:56 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:56 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|13:46 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|13:46 Uhr
|adidas buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:36 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|13:36 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|13:36 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|13:31 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|13:26 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|EVOTEC SE buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Halten
|09:46 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|08:01 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|24.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|24.09.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|24.09.19
|Lufthansa Halten
