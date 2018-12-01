HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 54,50 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer Studie vom Montag anlässlich der Präsentation auf der Berenberg Investorenkonferenz. Er sieht den Immobilienkonzern auf einem guten Weg in Richtung der Jahresziele./ag/gl



