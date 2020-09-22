  • Suche
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

56,34EUR
-0,18EUR
-0,32%
09:06:51
XETRA
26.10.2020 08:51

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 60 auf 63 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Gewinne des Immobilienkonzerns seien höchst belastbar und dies dürfte auch so bleiben, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen wachse solide und habe seine Kapitalstruktur vereinfacht./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2020 / 06:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
63,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
56,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
56,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,82%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
62,32 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

08:51 Uhr Vonovia buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.20 Vonovia buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.20 Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.09.20 Vonovia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.20 Vonovia overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+10,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,61%
Ø Kursziel: 62,32
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
55
60
65
70
75
80
Credit Suisse Group
60 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
55,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
63,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
59,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
61,00 €
Morgan Stanley
63,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
60,00 €
UBS AG
65,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
57,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
80 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,61%
Ø Kursziel: 62,32
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

