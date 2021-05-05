  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Mit my-si zum Triple in der Geldanlage: Nachhaltig, renditestark, sozial. Ihr Robo Advisor für Vermögen und eine bessere Welt: my-si-w-

Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

51,86EUR
-1,04EUR
-1,97%
12:57:03
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
04.05.2021 10:26

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 66 Euro belassen. Analyst Kai Klose wertete die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie als solide. Der bestätigte Ausblick sei gut erreichbar./ag/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 CL7HAA 4,97
1,05
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 SR8RA8 9,87
0,53
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL7HAA, SR8RA8. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 07:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
66,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
54,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,57%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
51,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,27%
Analyst Name:
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
66,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

05.05.21 Vonovia Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.21 Vonovia buy Kepler Cheuvreux
05.05.21 Vonovia buy UBS AG
05.05.21 Vonovia overweight Barclays Capital
04.05.21 Vonovia Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) News
RSS Feed
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+27,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,74%
Ø Kursziel: 66,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
55
60
65
70
75
80
RBC Capital Markets
56,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
UBS AG
70,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
66,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
84 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Barclays Capital
74,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
57,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,74%
Ø Kursziel: 66,25
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:38 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
11:37 Uhr Stellantis overweight
11:37 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:35 Uhr HeidelbergCement kaufen
11:35 Uhr MorphoSys Equal-Weight
11:34 Uhr Continental buy
11:33 Uhr Fresenius overweight
11:33 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
11:33 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) overweight
11:33 Uhr freenet Neutral
11:32 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
11:32 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
11:31 Uhr Iberdrola SA overweight
11:31 Uhr ING Group Conviction Buy List
11:30 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:30 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
11:30 Uhr HeidelbergCement neutral
11:30 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:28 Uhr Zalando Hold
11:25 Uhr freenet Sell
11:24 Uhr Zalando buy
11:24 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:23 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) kaufen
11:22 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
11:22 Uhr Zalando buy
11:22 Uhr Hannover Rück overweight
11:21 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
11:20 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
11:20 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Hold
11:20 Uhr Zalando buy
11:19 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
11:19 Uhr Evonik overweight
11:19 Uhr Zalando Neutral
11:19 Uhr UBS Neutral
11:19 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
11:18 Uhr HSBC buy
11:18 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:18 Uhr Volvo (B) Conviction Buy List
11:17 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Reduce
11:17 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:16 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
11:16 Uhr Zalando Equal-Weight
11:15 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
11:15 Uhr Uniper Neutral
11:15 Uhr RTL Neutral
11:14 Uhr ArcelorMittal overweight
11:14 Uhr Uniper Underperform
11:10 Uhr UniCredit buy
11:09 Uhr Volvo (B) Sell
11:09 Uhr Fresenius overweight

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die größten Staatspleiten
Welche Länder haben am häufigsten Bankrott anmelden müssen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Sorge vor der steigenden Inflation wächst; mit welchen Assets Klassen versuchen Sie Ihr Depot zu diversifizieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen