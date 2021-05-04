|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
67,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
52,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,09%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
52,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,57%
|
Analyst Name:
Oliver Reinberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
65,88 €
