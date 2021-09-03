  • Suche
Vonovia Aktie

53,70EUR
+0,52EUR
+0,98%
18:55:33
STU

WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

mehr Daten anzeigen
14.09.2021 17:46

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten (DZ BANK)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat Vonovia von "Kaufen" auf "Halten" abgestuft und den fairen Wert von 67,50 auf 57,40 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Karsten Oblinger begründete die Abstufung in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit gestiegenen politischen Regulierungsrisiken für die Immobilienbranche. Die politischen Unsicherheiten erschwerten eine verlässliche Prognose des Aktienkursverlaufs erheblich./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.09.2021 / 15:59 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.09.2021 / 16:07 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Halten

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Halten		 Kurs*:
53,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
53,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
65,69 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

17:46 Uhr Vonovia Halten DZ BANK
13:31 Uhr Vonovia Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
03.09.21 Vonovia Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
25.08.21 Vonovia Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.08.21 Vonovia Overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+22,33%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,33%
Ø Kursziel: 65,69
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
81 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
63,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
54,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
69,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
64,00 €
Barclays Capital
75,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
57,00 €
UBS AG
65,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,33%
Ø Kursziel: 65,69
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

