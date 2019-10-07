finanzen.net

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten (Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB))

HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die NordLB hat Vonovia anlässlich der Übernahme einer Aktienmehrheit am schwedischen Wohnungsunternehmen Hembla auf "Halten" mit einem Kursziel von 44,65 Euro belassen. Nach der Übernahme von Victoria Park im Vorjahr steige Vonovia damit zum Marktführer in Schweden auf, schrieb Analyst Michael Seufert in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der nicht gerade geringe Übernahmepreis könne durch den strategisch hohen Wert für Vonovia gerechtfertigt werden./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2019 / 14:46 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2019 / 14:51 / MEZ


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)		Kursziel:
44,65 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Halten		Kurs*:
47,00 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,00%
Rating vorher:
Halten		Kurs aktuell:
47,06 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,12%
Analyst Name:
Michael Seufert		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
52,36 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

07.10.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
26.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightMorgan Stanley
25.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightMorgan Stanley
25.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyKepler Cheuvreux
24.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyDeutsche Bank AG
23.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
07.10.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
23.09.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
09.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
05.08.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

30.09.19
September 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Citi: Vonovia - Chartbild sorg für Überraschung! (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Citi: Vonovia - Chartbild sorgt für Überraschung! (finanzen.net)
27.09.19
Vonovia schlägt eindrucksvoll zurück - das sagen die Experten! (Der Aktionär)
23.09.19
Vonovia-Aktie unentschlossen: Vonovia übernimmt Mehrheit an schwedischer Hembla für 1,14 Mrd Euro (finanzen.net)
23.09.19
Vonovia nimmt den nächsten Schwedenhappen (Der Aktionär)
23.09.19
21.000 Wohnungen in Stockholm: Milliardendeal - Vonovia baut Portfolio in Schweden aus (manager magazin online)
23.09.19
Vonovia sucht sein Glück in Schweden (ARD)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+11,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,07%
Ø Kursziel: 52,36
Anzahl:
Buy: 14
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Oddo BHF
51 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52 
Independent Research GmbH
47 
HSBC
51 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
52 
Barclays Capital
52 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
52 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
57,20 
Credit Suisse Group
56,80 
UBS AG
60 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
45 
Deutsche Bank AG
59 
Kepler Cheuvreux
56 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
54,50 
Morgan Stanley
52 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44,65 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,07%
Ø Kursziel: 52,36
alle Vonovia Kursziele

