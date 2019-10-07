HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die NordLB hat Vonovia anlässlich der Übernahme einer Aktienmehrheit am schwedischen Wohnungsunternehmen Hembla auf "Halten" mit einem Kursziel von 44,65 Euro belassen. Nach der Übernahme von Victoria Park im Vorjahr steige Vonovia damit zum Marktführer in Schweden auf, schrieb Analyst Michael Seufert in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der nicht gerade geringe Übernahmepreis könne durch den strategisch hohen Wert für Vonovia gerechtfertigt werden./ajx/edh



