Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

44,61EUR
-1,31EUR
-2,85%
21:55:03
STU
19.06.2019 17:16
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach dem Beschluss des Mietendeckels in Berlin auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Die deutsche Immobilienbranche stehe vor organischen Wachstumsrisiken, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Pläne in Berlin seien unter anderem eine große Hürde für künftige Modernisierungsmaßnahmen, die Investitionen der Vermieter dürften stark sinken. Angesichts verschiedener in Vorbereitung befindlicher neuer Regulierungsvorgaben bleibe er aktuell für die Branche vorsichtig gestimmt./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2019 / 09:31 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2019 / 09:31 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		Kursziel:
41,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
44,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,87%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
44,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,87%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,43 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

17:16 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
08:46 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyOddo BHF
17.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
13.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
13.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
08:46 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyOddo BHF
13.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyUBS AG
11.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
17:16 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
17.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
13.06.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
08.05.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
07.05.2019Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

11:02 Uhr
Vonovia leidet unter Mietendeckel (ARD)
09:20 Uhr
Citi: Vonovia - Müssen sich Anleger Sorgen machen? (finanzen.net)
08:48 Uhr
Citi: Vonovia - Müssen sich Anleger Sorgen machen? (finanzen.net)
18.06.19
Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Berliner Mietendeckel möglicherweise verfassungswidrig (manager magazin online)
15.06.19
Vonovia: Was soll das jetzt? (Der Aktionär)
14.06.19
DGAP-NVR: Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
11.06.19
Vonovia: Das ist Vertrauen! (Der Aktionär)
11.06.19
Märkte am Morgen: DAX bei 12.140, Amazon, Beyond Meat, Salesforce, SAP, Vonovia, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, Evotec (Der Aktionär)

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+15,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,29%
Ø Kursziel: 51,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 16
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
CFRA
49 
Warburg Research
49 
NATIONAL-BANK
48 
Deutsche Bank AG
51,50 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
44,65 
Barclays Capital
54 
HSBC
52 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
54,70 
Morgan Stanley
55 
Kepler Cheuvreux
56 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
55 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
54,50 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52 
UBS AG
60 
Independent Research GmbH
47 
Oddo BHF
51 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
41 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,29%
Ø Kursziel: 51,43
alle Vonovia Kursziele

