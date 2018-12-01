|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Unteres KO-Level
|Oberes KO-Level
|Kurs
|Inline Optionsschein auf Vonovia
|SR1JU3
|43,00
|49,00
|Inline Optionsschein auf Vonovia
|SR1ZV8
|42,00
|49,00
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
41,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
44,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,87%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
44,50 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,87%
|Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,43 EUR
|17:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Oddo BHF
|17.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|13.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|08:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Oddo BHF
|13.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|UBS AG
|11.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|08.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|07.05.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.2017
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18:11 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|17:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|16:21 Uhr
|Infineon Halten
|16:21 Uhr
|Infineon Halten
|15:56 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|15:01 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|13:51 Uhr
|Merck Halten
|13:41 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|13:36 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:36 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|13:21 Uhr
|Infineon kaufen
|13:21 Uhr
|Infineon kaufen
|12:31 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|12:31 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|11:41 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|10:46 Uhr
|RWE overweight
|10:46 Uhr
|EON SE Equal weight
|10:41 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|10:26 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|10:26 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|10:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:21 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|09:01 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|08:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|08:36 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|08:36 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|08:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|18.06.19
|Lufthansa Halten
|18.06.19
|Merck market-perform
|18.06.19
|Siltronic Neutral
|18.06.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Halten
|18.06.19
|United Internet kaufen
|18.06.19
|Allianz Halten
|18.06.19
|S&T buy
|18.06.19
|Daimler buy
|18.06.19
|Infineon buy
|18.06.19
|Infineon buy
|18.06.19
|1&1 Drillisch kaufen
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan