NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach dem Beschluss des Mietendeckels in Berlin auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Die deutsche Immobilienbranche stehe vor organischen Wachstumsrisiken, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Pläne in Berlin seien unter anderem eine große Hürde für künftige Modernisierungsmaßnahmen, die Investitionen der Vermieter dürften stark sinken. Angesichts verschiedener in Vorbereitung befindlicher neuer Regulierungsvorgaben bleibe er aktuell für die Branche vorsichtig gestimmt./tav/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2019 / 09:31 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2019 / 09:31 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.