|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
60,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
60,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Leckie
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
61,08 €
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
