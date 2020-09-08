finanzen.net
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

60,52EUR
+0,14EUR
+0,23%
17:15:16
STU
10.09.2020 12:26

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Corona-Pandemie habe bisher keine Auswirkungen auf die Immobilienbranche gehabt, schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte zieht angesichts der laufenden Suche nach sicheren Häfen und der Brexit-Spannungen weiterhin kontinentaleuropäische Immobilienwerte den britischen vor. Vonovia gehört zu seinen Favoriten. Angesichts der negativen Konjunkturnachrichten aus Großbritannien dürfte den Anbietern von Büroimmobilien vom Kontinent im Vergleich zu den britischen ein gutes viertes Quartal bevorstehen./tav/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.09.2020 / 16:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
60,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
60,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Tim Leckie 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
61,08 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+0,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,92%
Ø Kursziel: 61,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
60,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Morgan Stanley
63,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
60,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
61,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
55,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
59,00 €
UBS AG
65,00 €
HSBC
48,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
80 €
RBC Capital Markets
57,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
60 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,92%
Ø Kursziel: 61,08
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

