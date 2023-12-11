Vonovia Aktie
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 26 auf 31 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aussicht auf womöglich schon bald sinkende Leitzinsen habe Immobilienwerte zuletzt angetrieben - und bleibe auch mit Blick auf 2024 ein Treiber, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Wenngleich einige deutsche Immobilienwerte wie Vonovia durchaus noch Luft nach oben hätten, mache sie das anfällig für negative Überraschungen beim günstigen Zinsausblick./mis/stk
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.12.2023 / 18:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.12.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
31,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
26,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,19%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
26,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,59%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,15 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
