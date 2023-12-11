DAX 16.794 +0,2%ESt50 4.540 +0,4%MSCI World 3.056 +0,3%Dow 36.405 +0,4%Nas 14.432 +0,2%Bitcoin 38.771 +1,2%Euro 1,0777 +0,1%Öl 76,56 +0,6%Gold 1.987 +0,3%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight

08:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 26 auf 31 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Aussicht auf womöglich schon bald sinkende Leitzinsen habe Immobilienwerte zuletzt angetrieben - und bleibe auch mit Blick auf 2024 ein Treiber, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Wenngleich einige deutsche Immobilienwerte wie Vonovia durchaus noch Luft nach oben hätten, mache sie das anfällig für negative Überraschungen beim günstigen Zinsausblick./mis/stk

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.12.2023 / 18:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.12.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

