NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach Zahlen von 55 auf 56 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Das erste Quartal des Wohnimmobilienkonzerns sei besser als von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Prognosen./ajx/ag