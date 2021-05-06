  • Suche
Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

51,44EUR
-0,68EUR
-1,30%
15:20:05
STU
05.05.2021 13:46

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach Zahlen von 55 auf 56 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Das erste Quartal des Wohnimmobilienkonzerns sei besser als von ihm erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Julian Livingston-Booth in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine Prognosen./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 06:33 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 06:33 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
56,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
52,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,26%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
51,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,86%
Analyst Name:
Julian Livingston-Booth 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
66,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

06.05.21 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.21 Vonovia Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.21 Vonovia buy Kepler Cheuvreux
05.05.21 Vonovia buy UBS AG
05.05.21 Vonovia overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+28,78%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,78%
Ø Kursziel: 66,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
55
60
65
70
75
80
Independent Research GmbH
57,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
56,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
84 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
66,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62,00 €
Barclays Capital
74,00 €
UBS AG
70,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,78%
Ø Kursziel: 66,25
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:28 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) overweight
11:27 Uhr Zalando overweight
11:15 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:15 Uhr UniCredit Hold
11:14 Uhr Uniper Neutral
11:14 Uhr Barclays buy
11:14 Uhr ING Group buy
11:13 Uhr Evonik buy
11:13 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:12 Uhr ING Group buy
11:12 Uhr UniCredit buy
11:12 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:12 Uhr Medios buy
11:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:11 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
11:10 Uhr Linde overweight
10:40 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:38 Uhr KRONES buy
10:37 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
10:36 Uhr Evonik Sell
10:35 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
10:24 Uhr freenet buy
10:21 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:21 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:21 Uhr adidas buy
10:21 Uhr freenet Hold
10:20 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:20 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
10:20 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:19 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
10:19 Uhr Siemens buy
10:19 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:18 Uhr Zalando buy
10:18 Uhr EVOTEC buy
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:18 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
10:17 Uhr adidas Hold
10:17 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
10:17 Uhr Alstom overweight
10:17 Uhr Infineon buy
10:17 Uhr New Work Hold
10:17 Uhr S&T buy
10:16 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:16 Uhr HELLA buy
10:16 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:16 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:15 Uhr Continental buy
10:15 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
09:59 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral

