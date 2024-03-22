Vonovia Aktie
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 19 auf 20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Paul May sieht die deutsche Wohnimmobilienbranche laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie weiter skeptisch. Vonovia habe die geringste AFFO-Rendite (Adjusted Funds From Operations)./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 19:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
