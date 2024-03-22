DAX 18.206 +0,2%ESt50 5.031 -0,4%MSCI World 3.428 -0,2%Dow 39.476 -0,8%Nas 16.429 +0,2%Bitcoin 62.071 -0,2%Euro 1,0817 +0,1%Öl 85,80 +0,3%Gold 2.168 +0,1%
Barclays Capital

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underweight

08:01 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 19 auf 20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Paul May sieht die deutsche Wohnimmobilienbranche laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie weiter skeptisch. Vonovia habe die geringste AFFO-Rendite (Adjusted Funds From Operations)./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 19:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
20,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
26,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,26%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
26,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,81%
Analyst Name:
Paul May 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,68 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

