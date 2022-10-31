DAX 14.800 +0,4%ESt50 4.056 +0,5%TDax 3.184 +0,2%Dow 31.875 -0,9%Nas 11.434 +0,1%Bitcoin 23.447 +1,9%Euro 1,0612 +0,3%Öl 73,60 -0,9%Gold 1.925 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Credit Suisse (CS) 876800 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Vonovia A1ML7J Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Plug Power A1JA81 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Vor EZB-Entscheid: DAX freundlich -- Credit Suisse holt sich Hilfe bei SNB --Tesla will Fabrik in Grünheide ausbauen -- MorphoSys, Grand City Properties, Siemens Energy, Rheinmetall, SAP im Fokus
Top News
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Portfolio-Update: Fuchs Petrolub: Überzeugende Aufstellung
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Vossloh Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
38,10 EUR -0,45 EUR -1,17 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN 766710

ISIN DE0007667107

Symbol VOSSF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vossloh Hold

12:31
Teilen
Vossloh Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vossloh nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Das Ergebnis des Bahntechnikunternehmens für 2022 habe am oberen Ende der Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings enttäusche der Ausblick auf 2023./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 03:17 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 03:17 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vossloh

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Vossloh Hold

Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
38,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
38,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,04%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
38,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,26%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
42,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vossloh AG

12:31 Vossloh Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.01.23 Vossloh Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.10.22 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
18.10.22 Vossloh Buy Warburg Research
27.09.22 Vossloh Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vossloh AG

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Vossloh AG zu myNews hinzufügen