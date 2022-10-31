Vossloh Aktie
WKN 766710
ISIN DE0007667107
Symbol VOSSF
Vossloh Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vossloh nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 38 Euro belassen. Das Ergebnis des Bahntechnikunternehmens für 2022 habe am oberen Ende der Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings enttäusche der Ausblick auf 2023./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 03:17 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 03:17 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vossloh
Zusammenfassung: Vossloh Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
38,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
38,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,04%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
38,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
42,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vossloh AG
|12:31
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.09.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:31
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.09.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.10.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.10.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.09.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.07.22
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.18
|Vossloh Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|25.10.18
|Vossloh Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|06.08.18
|Vossloh Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|03.08.18
|Vossloh Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|02.08.18
|Vossloh Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|12:31
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.06.22
|Vossloh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.