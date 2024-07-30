DAX 18.492 +0,4%ESt50 4.881 +0,8%MSCI World 3.531 +0,5%Dow 40.743 +0,5%Nas 17.147 -1,3%Bitcoin 61.045 -0,3%Euro 1,0828 +0,1%Öl 80,81 +2,2%Gold 2.418 +0,4%
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vossloh Hold

13:16 Uhr
Vossloh Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vossloh mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Fabian Piasta sieht die Übernahme des französischen Betonschwellenspezialisten Sateba am Mittwochmorgen in seinem Kommentar als Stärkung./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 02:56 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 02:56 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vossloh Hold

Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
47,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
50,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,56%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
49,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,47%
Analyst Name:
Fabian Piasta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vossloh AG

