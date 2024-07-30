Vossloh Aktie
WKN 766710
ISIN DE0007667107
Symbol VOSSF
Vossloh Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vossloh mit einem Kursziel von 47 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Fabian Piasta sieht die Übernahme des französischen Betonschwellenspezialisten Sateba am Mittwochmorgen in seinem Kommentar als Stärkung./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 02:56 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 02:56 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Zusammenfassung: Vossloh Hold
|Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
47,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
50,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,56%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
49,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,47%
|
Analyst Name:
Fabian Piasta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
