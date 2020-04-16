NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Wacker Chemie nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro belassen. Der Spezialchemiekonzern habe beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) etwas besser abgeschnitten als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei vor allem den Polymeren und den gesunkenen Rohstoffpreisen zu verdanken. Kurzfristig blieben die Aussichten wegen der Schwäche im Polysilizium-Geschäft aber herausfordernd./tav/ag



