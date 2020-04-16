finanzen.net
WACKER CHEMIE Aktie WKN: WCH888 / ISIN: DE000WCH8881

53,26EUR
-0,40EUR
-0,75%
15:30:05
STU
30.04.2020 13:41

WACKER CHEMIE Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Wacker Chemie nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro belassen. Der Spezialchemiekonzern habe beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) etwas besser abgeschnitten als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei vor allem den Polymeren und den gesunkenen Rohstoffpreisen zu verdanken. Kurzfristig blieben die Aussichten wegen der Schwäche im Polysilizium-Geschäft aber herausfordernd./tav/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 08:29 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 08:31 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: WACKER CHEMIE Neutral

Unternehmen:
WACKER CHEMIE AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
54,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,06%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
53,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,12%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
56,22 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu WACKER CHEMIE AG

13:41 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:31 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy Baader Bank
16.04.20 WACKER CHEMIE kaufen DZ BANK
09.04.20 WACKER CHEMIE buy UBS AG
07.04.20 WACKER CHEMIE buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu WACKER CHEMIE AG

16.03.20
DAX schließt unter 9.000-Punkten -- Dow letztlich tiefrot -- Bitcoin bricht ein -- BioNTech entwickelt Covid-19-Impfstoff -- Drägerwerk, Lufthansa, Salzgitter, Wacker Neuson im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.03.20
Corona-Panik: Wall Street letztlich knapp 10 Prozent leichter -- DAX schließt unter 10.000er Marke -- EZB belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief -- USA erlassen Einreisestopp aus Europa -- BVB, RWE im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.03.20
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street sackt ab - Dow unter 20.000 --- BMW erwartet Margenrückgang -- VW: Zusammenbruch der Lieferkette -- NIO, RWE, Heidelberger Druck, Deutsche Börse, Boeing im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.03.20
DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Börsen stabilisieren sich -- ZEW-Index: Rekordrückgang -- VW-Kernmarke verdient mehr -- WACKER CHEMIE vorsichtig gestimmt -- Vapiano, GEA, Sixt, CEWE, METRO im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.03.20
Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt höher -- Siemens ernennt Busch zum Nachfolger Kaesers als CEO -- ifo-Index auf Tiefststand seit 2009 -- Daimler, Uber, Ford & GM im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.03.20
WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie letztlich tiefrot: Träge Weltwirtschaft und Coronavirus stimmen vorsichtig - weniger Dividende (dpa-afx)
28.04.20
DAX höher - TecDAX tiefrot -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- US-Verbraucherstimmung auf Tief seit 2014 -- UPS streicht Ziele -- Merck & Co sieht Gewinnrückgang -- Pepsi, Ford, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.03.20
Citi: Wacker Chemie - Wenn nicht jetzt, wann dann? (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele WACKER CHEMIE Aktie

+5,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,56%
Ø Kursziel: 56,22
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
HSBC
62,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
45,00 €
Warburg Research
82,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
44,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
46,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
52,00 €
UBS AG
65,00 €
Baader Bank
60,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,56%
Ø Kursziel: 56,22
alle WACKER CHEMIE AG Kursziele

Top-Rankings

