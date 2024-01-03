DAX 16.617 +0,5%ESt50 4.475 +0,6%MSCI World 3.116 -1,0%Dow 37.625 +0,5%Nas 14.584 -0,1%Bitcoin 40.116 +2,3%Euro 1,0959 +0,3%Öl 76,84 -2,0%Gold 2.044 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 EVOTEC 566480 BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Fed-Protokoll: DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- EVOTEC-Vorstandschef tritt zurück -- Deutsche Inflation stieg im Dezember -- TUI visiert Einzug in MDAX an -- BMW, GRENKE im Fokus
Top News
Deshalb legen die Ölpreise weiter zu
Stabiler Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 pendelt mittags um Vortagesschluss
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Auch in 2024: Flexibel bleiben - Chancen nutzen. Mit DWS ESG Dynamic Opportunities. Investitionen unterliegen Risiken.
Werbung

Walgreens Boots Alliance Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
21,64 EUR -1,84 EUR -7,84 %
STU
23,73 USD -1,87 USD -7,30 %
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 21,01 Mrd. EUR KGV 6,36

WKN A12HJF

ISIN US9314271084

Symbol WBA

UBS AG

Walgreens Boots Alliance Neutral

17:36 Uhr
Walgreens Boots Alliance Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
21,64 EUR -1,84 EUR -7,84%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walgreens auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 25 US-Dollar belassen. Die um die Hälfte gekappte Quartalsdividende sei letztlich etwas überraschend gekommen, schrieb Analyst Kevin Caliendo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nach den Quartalszahlen der Drogerie- und Apothekenkette. Das Betriebskapital habe sich schlecht entwickelt, weshalb auch der freie Barmittelfluss schwach sei./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2024 / 13:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2024 / 13:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: dcwcreations / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walgreens Boots Alliance Neutral

Unternehmen:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 25,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
21,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 23,73		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Kevin Caliendo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 25,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

17:36 Walgreens Boots Alliance Neutral UBS AG
03.04.19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Hold Pivotal Research Group
19.12.18 Walgreens Boots Alliance Peer Perform Wolfe Research
15.10.18 Walgreens Boots Alliance Hold Pivotal Research Group
02.07.18 Walgreens Boots Alliance Hold Pivotal Research Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc