ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Walgreens auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 25 US-Dollar belassen. Die um die Hälfte gekappte Quartalsdividende sei letztlich etwas überraschend gekommen, schrieb Analyst Kevin Caliendo in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nach den Quartalszahlen der Drogerie- und Apothekenkette. Das Betriebskapital habe sich schlecht entwickelt, weshalb auch der freie Barmittelfluss schwach sei./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2024 / 13:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2024 / 13:36 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
