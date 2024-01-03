DAX 16.569 +0,2%ESt50 4.463 +0,3%MSCI World 3.116 -1,0%Dow 37.595 +0,4%Nas 14.575 -0,1%Bitcoin 39.901 +1,8%Euro 1,0959 +0,3%Öl 78,25 -0,2%Gold 2.043 +0,1%
Marktkap. 392,1 Mrd. EUR KGV 22,87

WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Walmart Buy

15:01 Uhr
Walmart Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Corey Tarlowe führte in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick auf das Jahr 2024 seine "Top-Ideen" unter Konsumwerten auf. Zu den Kaufempfehlungen von ihm und seinen Kollegen zählen unter anderem Walmart, Costco, McDonald's, Mondelez, Colgate-Palmolive, Ulta Beauty und Best Buy./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2024 / 20:01 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2024 / 00:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 190,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 159,11		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,41%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 158,49		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,88%
Analyst Name:
Corey Tarlowe 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 178,50

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

