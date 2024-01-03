Walmart Aktie
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Walmart auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Analyst Corey Tarlowe führte in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick auf das Jahr 2024 seine "Top-Ideen" unter Konsumwerten auf. Zu den Kaufempfehlungen von ihm und seinen Kollegen zählen unter anderem Walmart, Costco, McDonald's, Mondelez, Colgate-Palmolive, Ulta Beauty und Best Buy./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2024 / 20:01 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2024 / 00:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 190,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 159,11
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,41%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 158,49
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Corey Tarlowe
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 178,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
