Walmart Aktie
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach einem Investorentreffen von 85 auf 90 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Es sei über das E-Commerce-Geschäft und das Thema Künstliche Intelligenz diskutiert worden, schrieb Analyst Corey Tarlowe in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktplatzstruktur sei eine wichtige Komponente des Wachstums./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2024 / 22:01 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.09.2024 / 00:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 90,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 77,17
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,63%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 76,99
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Corey Tarlowe
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 83,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
