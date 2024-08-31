DAX 18.595 -0,8%ESt50 4.856 -1,2%MSCI World 3.580 -0,4%Dow 40.937 -1,5%Nas 17.136 -3,3%Bitcoin 51.359 -1,3%Euro 1,1053 +0,1%Öl 72,95 -1,0%Gold 2.480 -0,5%
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Walmart Buy

09:11 Uhr
Walmart Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Walmart nach einem Investorentreffen von 85 auf 90 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Es sei über das E-Commerce-Geschäft und das Thema Künstliche Intelligenz diskutiert worden, schrieb Analyst Corey Tarlowe in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktplatzstruktur sei eine wichtige Komponente des Wachstums./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2024 / 22:01 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.09.2024 / 00:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com

