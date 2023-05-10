Walt Disney Aktie
WKN 855686
ISIN US2546871060
Symbol DIS
Walt Disney Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Disney nach Geschäftsquartalszahlen von 135 auf 125 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Unterhaltungskonzern habe ordentlich abgeschnitten und dürfte die Preise für die werbefreie Version seines Online-Angebots Disney+ im Schlussquartal nochmals anheben, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er bleibe für die Medienbranche zwar vorsichtig, doch Disney sei wegen des guten Geschäftsportfolios sein Favorit./gl/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 06:58 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 07:00 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: s_buckley / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Walt Disney
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 125,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 95,44
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,97%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 92,23
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,54%
|
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 129,33
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|15:26
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
