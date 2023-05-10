DAX 15.795 -0,6%ESt50 4.292 -0,4%TDax 3.221 -0,4%Dow 33.156 -1,1%Nas 12.285 -0,2%Bitcoin 25.045 -0,5%Euro 1,0906 -0,7%Öl 75,49 -1,4%Gold 2.013 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 PayPal A14R7U Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX im Minus -- Wall Street schwächer-- SUSE senkt Prognose -- thyssenkrupp: Rote Zahlen -- Deutsche Telekom, SÜSS MicroTec, CANCOM, BayWa, Sixt, Bechtle, Bayer, RWE im Fokus
Top News
adidas-Aktie in Grün: adidas will Teil des Yeezy-Restbestand zu verkaufen - Alle Tagesordnungspunkte auf HV gebilligt
SAP-Aktie stabil: Punit Renjen als Plattner-Nachfolger in SAP-Aufsichtsrat gewählt - Partnerschaft mit Google erweitert
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Walt Disney Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
84,82 EUR -7,29 EUR -7,91 %
STU
92,37 USD -8,77 USD -8,67 %
NDN
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.170,78 Mrd. EUR KGV27,21

WKN 855686

ISIN US2546871060

Symbol DIS

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney Overweight

15:26
Teilen
Walt Disney Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Disney nach Geschäftsquartalszahlen von 135 auf 125 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Unterhaltungskonzern habe ordentlich abgeschnitten und dürfte die Preise für die werbefreie Version seines Online-Angebots Disney+ im Schlussquartal nochmals anheben, schrieb Analyst Philip Cusick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er bleibe für die Medienbranche zwar vorsichtig, doch Disney sei wegen des guten Geschäftsportfolios sein Favorit./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 06:58 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2023 / 07:00 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: s_buckley / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney Overweight

Unternehmen:
Walt Disney		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 125,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 95,44		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,97%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 92,23		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,54%
Analyst Name:
Philip Cusick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 129,33

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walt Disney

15:26 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.11.22 Walt Disney Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

RSS Feed
Walt Disney zu myNews hinzufügen