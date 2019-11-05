MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Wirecard nach einem Zukauf in China auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. China sei auf der Landkarte von Wirecard bislang ein weißer Fleck gewesen, schrieb Analyst Knut Woller in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er wertete die Akquisition positiv und erhoffte sich Details zu dem Deal aus der anstehenden Telefonkonferenz./bek/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:59 / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:59 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.