|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Wirecard
|SR5GV7
|24,80
|Endlos Turbo auf Wirecard
|SR5L5R
|27,68
|Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
230,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
121,15 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+89,85%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
122,15 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+88,29%
|Analyst Name:
Knut Woller
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
184,68 EUR
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|Baader Bank
|30.10.2019
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.2019
|Wirecard buy
|Baader Bank
|23.10.2019
|Wirecard buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.10.2019
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|Baader Bank
|29.10.2019
|Wirecard buy
|Baader Bank
|23.10.2019
|Wirecard buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.10.2019
|Wirecard buy
|Oddo BHF
|22.10.2019
|Wirecard buy
|HSBC
|30.10.2019
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.10.2019
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.2019
|Wirecard Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.10.2019
|Wirecard Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.10.2019
|Wirecard Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.10.2019
|Wirecard Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.05.2019
|Wirecard Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|08.05.2019
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.04.2019
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|27.03.2019
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|17:21 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
|16:41 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|15:16 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|13:56 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|12:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|11:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|11:06 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|10:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|09:31 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
