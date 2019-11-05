finanzen.net
Wirecard Aktie WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

122,75EUR
+2,90EUR
+2,42%
17:45:13
STU
05.11.2019 14:21
Wirecard buy (Baader Bank)

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Wirecard nach einem Zukauf in China auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Euro belassen. China sei auf der Landkarte von Wirecard bislang ein weißer Fleck gewesen, schrieb Analyst Knut Woller in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er wertete die Akquisition positiv und erhoffte sich Details zu dem Deal aus der anstehenden Telefonkonferenz./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:59 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:59 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Wirecard buy

Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG		Analyst:
Baader Bank		Kursziel:
230,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
121,15 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+89,85%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
122,15 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+88,29%
Analyst Name:
Knut Woller		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
184,68 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Wirecard AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14:21 UhrWirecard buyBaader Bank
30.10.2019Wirecard NeutralUBS AG
29.10.2019Wirecard buyBaader Bank
23.10.2019Wirecard buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2019Wirecard NeutralUBS AG
14:21 UhrWirecard buyBaader Bank
29.10.2019Wirecard buyBaader Bank
23.10.2019Wirecard buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2019Wirecard buyOddo BHF
22.10.2019Wirecard buyHSBC
30.10.2019Wirecard NeutralUBS AG
23.10.2019Wirecard NeutralUBS AG
21.10.2019Wirecard NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.10.2019Wirecard HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
09.10.2019Wirecard NeutralUBS AG
09.10.2019Wirecard UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
09.05.2019Wirecard SellCitigroup Corp.
08.05.2019Wirecard VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
25.04.2019Wirecard VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
27.03.2019Wirecard VerkaufenIndependent Research GmbH

Nachrichten zu Wirecard AG

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Chinesischer Markt
Wirecard-Aktie stärker: Wirecard kauft Zahlungabwickler in China
Der Zahlungsdienstleister Wirecard steigt mit einer Übernahme in den chinesischen Markt ein.
14:50 Uhr
Übernahme von Allscore Payment Services: Wirecard kauft in China zu (manager magazin online)
13:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Wirecard kauft Zahlungabwickler in China - Aktie kaum bewegt (dpa-afx)
12:56 Uhr
OTS: Wirecard AG / Wirecard erweitert seine globale Finanzplattform mit ... (dpa-afx)
12:30 Uhr
Wirecard, Deutsche Psot & Co.: Fünf Aktienfavoriten der Baader Bank mit bis zu 93 Prozent Kurspotenzial (Börse Online)
12:11 Uhr
Wirecard: Paukenschlag vor den Zahlen - wie reagiert die Aktie? (Der Aktionär)
12:10 Uhr
Wirecard will China erobern (ARD)
12:04 Uhr
Zahlungsdienstleister: Wirecard gibt Markteintritt in China bekannt (Handelsblatt)
11:57 Uhr
Wirecard kauft in China zu (Reuters)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Wirecard Aktie

+50,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,45%
Ø Kursziel: 184,68
Anzahl:
Buy: 14
Hold: 4
Sell: 2
50
100
150
200
250
300
Credit Suisse Group
200 
Morgan Stanley
190 
Citigroup Corp.
100 
Macquarie Research
147,97 
Barclays Capital
200 
Kepler Cheuvreux
220 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
210 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
120 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
230 
Deutsche Bank AG
200 
Warburg Research
230 
Independent Research GmbH
140 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
165 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
145 
HSBC
190 
Oddo BHF
170 
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
270 
UBS AG
151 
Baader Bank
230 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,45%
Ø Kursziel: 184,68
alle Wirecard Kursziele

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
