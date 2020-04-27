finanzen.net
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

29,93EUR
-1,34EUR
-4,29%
12:34:53
STU
340,74NOK
-10,22NOK
-2,91%
12:58:10
BTE
04.05.2020 11:01

Yara International ASA buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Yara von 420 auf 415 norwegische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Düngemittelkonzern sei nach wie vor gut positioniert, um besser abzuschneiden als der weiter gefasste Chemiesektor, schrieb Analyst Rikin Patel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2020 / 13:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
415,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
343,20 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,92%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
341,70 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,45%
Analyst Name:
Rikin Patel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
391,67 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+14,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,62%
Ø Kursziel: 391,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
UBS AG
400,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
380,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
415,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,62%
Ø Kursziel: 391,67
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

