Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

31,00EUR
-0,31EUR
-0,99%
15:06:50
STU
20.10.2020 13:06

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Der operative Gewinn (Ebitda) des Düngerherstellers habe im dritten Quartal mehr oder weniger im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Free-Cash-Flow-Rendite sei attraktiv./mf/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2020 / 07:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
345,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,63%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
340,40 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,38%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+20,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,15%
Ø Kursziel: 409,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
370
380
390
400
410
420
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
UBS AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,15%
Ø Kursziel: 409,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

