Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

44,00EUR
+0,81EUR
+1,88%
11:11:44
FSE
432,80NOK
+7,98NOK
+1,88%
27.04.2021
BTE
26.04.2021 12:21

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Yara von 465 auf 460 norwegische Kronen gesenkt, aber und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Andrew Stott kappte seine operative Ergebnisprognose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie leicht. Der Experte bleibt für den Herstreller von Stickstoffdünger aber optimistischer als der Konsens. Im zweiten Quartal sei eine positive Überraschung drin, vermutet er./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 17:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
460,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
448,80 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
432,80 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,28%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
435,83 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

26.04.21 Yara International ASA buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.04.21 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
23.04.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.21 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
14.04.21 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

mehr Yara International ASA News
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+0,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,70%
Ø Kursziel: 435,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
360
380
400
420
440
460
480
Kepler Cheuvreux
480,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
465,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
UBS AG
460,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
450,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,70%
Ø Kursziel: 435,83
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

