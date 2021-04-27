|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
460,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
448,80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,50%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
432,80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
435,83 NKr
