Yara International ASA Aktie
Marktkap. 12,68 Mrd. EURKGV 7,42 Div. Rendite 5,31%
WKN A0BL7F
ISIN NO0010208051
Symbol YRAIF
Yara International ASA Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Yara von 430 auf 451 norwegischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. 2026 winke dem Düngemittelkonzern überraschender Gewinn-Rückenwind aufgrund einer Mangelversorgung mit Stickstoffdünger, schrieb Analystin Lucy Bi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Es sei aber bekannt, dass dies in diesem Jahr den Gewinn nach oben treiben werde./rob/tih/mne
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2026 / 16:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Hold
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
451,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
537,20 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,05%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Lucy Bi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
467,50 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Yara International ASA
|14:06
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.26
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.08.25
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:06
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.26
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.08.25
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|13.12.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.07.23
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.26
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.25
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.25
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.10.24
|Yara International ASA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:06
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.26
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.08.25
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.03.25
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.12.24
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG