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Yara International ASA Aktie

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Marktkap. 12,68 Mrd. EUR

KGV 7,42 Div. Rendite 5,31%
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Symbol YRAIF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Yara International ASA Hold

14:06 Uhr
Yara International ASA Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Yara International ASA
50,50 EUR 1,38 EUR 2,81%
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HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Yara von 430 auf 451 norwegischen Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. 2026 winke dem Düngemittelkonzern überraschender Gewinn-Rückenwind aufgrund einer Mangelversorgung mit Stickstoffdünger, schrieb Analystin Lucy Bi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Es sei aber bekannt, dass dies in diesem Jahr den Gewinn nach oben treiben werde./rob/tih/mne

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.05.2026 / 16:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Hold

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
451,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
537,20 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-16,05%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Lucy Bi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
467,50 NKr

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:06 Yara International ASA Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.26 Yara International ASA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.26 Yara International ASA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.26 Yara International ASA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.08.25 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
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