Yara International ASA Aktie

47,34EUR
+0,34EUR
+0,72%
15:01:02
STU
471,20NOK
+15,70NOK
+3,45%
12.01.2022
STF

WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

13.01.2022 14:41

Yara International ASA Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Yara von 495 auf 500 norwegische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach dem epischen Jahr 2021 bleibe das Umfeld für die Agrarchemiebranche 2022 stark, schrieb Analyst Adrien Tamagno in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Papiere der Norweger böten eine hohe Rendite, die Berechenbarkeit der Geschäftsentwicklung sei aber eher schwach./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2022 / 17:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Hold

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
500,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
475,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,20%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
471,20 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,11%
Analyst Name:
Adrien Tamagno 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
473,33 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:41 Uhr Yara International ASA Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.01.22 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.12.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.21 Yara International ASA Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.10.21 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

mehr Yara International ASA News
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+0,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,45%
Ø Kursziel: 473,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
420
430
440
450
460
470
480
490
500
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
500,00 NKr
UBS AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +0,45%
Ø Kursziel: 473,33
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

