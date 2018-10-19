finanzen.net
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

42,98EUR
+0,07EUR
+0,16%
11:24:44
STU
404,40NOK
-12,10NOK
-2,91%
18:00:01
STF
26.06.2019 14:26
Yara International ASA Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die im Rahmen des Kapitalmarkttages bekannt gegebenen Gewinn- und Kapitalziele wertet Analyst Chetan Udeshi positiv, wie aus einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie hervorgeht. Zu bedenken sei aber, dass der Fokus der Gewinnsteigerungen weiter auf dem Mengenabsatzwachstum liege. Der geplante Börsengang der Sparte Industrial Nutrition im Jahr 2020 könnte aber etwas später erfolgen, als einige Investoren hofften./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2019 / 08:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2019 / 08:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
400,00 NOK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
409,60 NOK		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,34%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
424,90 NOK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,86%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
380,75 NOK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:26 UhrYara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.2019Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.05.2019Yara International ASA SellUBS AG
16.05.2019Yara International ASA HoldKepler Cheuvreux
26.04.2019Yara International ASA overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.2019Yara International ASA buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.03.2019Yara International ASA buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2019Yara International ASA buyDeutsche Bank AG
11.02.2019Yara International ASA overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:26 UhrYara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.2019Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.05.2019Yara International ASA HoldKepler Cheuvreux
02.10.2018Yara International ASA HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

IPO
Yara erwägt Börsengang des Geschäfts mit Industrie-Stickstoff - Aktie klettert
Der norwegische Konzern Yara will sich auf das klassische Düngergeschäft konzentrieren und prüft einen Börsengang der Sparte für industrielle Stickstoffprodukte.
17.06.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Yara auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 400 norwegische Kronen (dpa-afx)
31.05.19
Analysten sehen bei Yara International ASA-Aktie fallende Kurse (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Analysten sehen bei Yara International ASA-Aktie fallende Kurse (finanzen.net)
25.04.19
Ausblick: Yara International ASA legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.19
So schätzen Analysten die Yara International ASA-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.19
Was Analysten von der Yara International ASA-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
07.02.19
Ausblick: Yara International ASA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
19.10.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Yara auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 440 Kronen (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-5,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,85%
Ø Kursziel: 380,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 4
Sell: 2
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
460
Morgan Stanley
340 NKr
BNP PARIBAS
440 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
335 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
418 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
440 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
353 NKr
UBS AG
320 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,85%
Ø Kursziel: 380,75
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

