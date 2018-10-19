|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
400,00 NOK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
409,60 NOK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,34%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
424,90 NOK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,86%
|Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
380,75 NOK
|17.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.05.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|16.05.2019
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.04.2019
|Yara International ASA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.2019
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.03.2019
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.2019
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.02.2019
|Yara International ASA overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.2019
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.10.2018
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|11.04.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|26.03.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
