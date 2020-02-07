NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 norwegische Kronen belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi passte sein Bewertungsmodell für den Stickstoffdüngerhersteller in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an starke Quartalsergebnisse an. Für 2020 hob er seine Schätzungen./ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2020 / 18:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2020 / 19:02 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.