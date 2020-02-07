|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
375,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
378,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,79%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
385,02 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
389,57 NKr
