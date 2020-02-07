finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

38,05EUR
+0,98EUR
+2,64%
16:08:44
STU
385,02NOK
+8,46NOK
+2,25%
18:53:11
BTE
10.02.2020 21:41

Yara International ASA Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 norwegische Kronen belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi passte sein Bewertungsmodell für den Stickstoffdüngerhersteller in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie an starke Quartalsergebnisse an. Für 2020 hob er seine Schätzungen./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2020 / 18:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2020 / 19:02 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
375,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
378,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,79%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
385,02 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,60%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
389,57 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

21:41 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16:51 Uhr Yara International ASA Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
07.02.20 Yara International ASA Sell UBS AG
07.02.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.02.20 Yara International ASA Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+1,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,18%
Ø Kursziel: 389,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
460
Morgan Stanley
442,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
460,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
UBS AG
315,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
335,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
380,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,18%
Ø Kursziel: 389,57
