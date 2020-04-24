finanzen.net
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

29,71EUR
-0,30EUR
-1,00%
15:56:25
STU
341,60NOK
-8,77NOK
-2,50%
16:19:24
BTE
27.04.2020 15:51

Yara International ASA Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi senkte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den Düngerhersteller, da nach der Trennung des Anteils an der Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) nun die Prognosen dafür wegfielen. Ein weiterer Grund seien niedrigere Preisannahmen./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 09:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 10:39 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
375,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
347,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,07%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
341,60 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,78%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
392,50 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Euro am Sonntag-Zerti-Tipp
Tipp des Tages: Knockout-Call auf Yara
Der norwegische Düngemittelkonzern Yara profitiert von niedrigen Energiepreisen, die Aktie ist schon angesprungen. Risikobereite Anleger setzen auf einen Call.
17.02.20
Tipp des Tages: Knockout-Call auf Yara (finanzen.net)
07.02.20
Yara-Aktie legt zu: Gesunkene Energiekosten treiben Gewinn von Yara an (dpa-afx)
31.12.19
Dezember 2019: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Yara International ASA-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.10.19
Yara International ASA-Aktie: Was Analysten im Oktober vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
Wie Experten die Yara International ASA-Aktie im August einstuften (finanzen.net)
17.10.19
Ausblick: Yara International ASA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
September 2019: So schätzen Experten die Yara International ASA-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
31.01.20
So schätzen Analysten die Yara International ASA-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
Euro am Sonntag-Zerti-Tipp
