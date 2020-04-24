NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi senkte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für den Düngerhersteller, da nach der Trennung des Anteils an der Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) nun die Prognosen dafür wegfielen. Ein weiterer Grund seien niedrigere Preisannahmen./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 09:43 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 10:39 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.