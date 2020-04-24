|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
375,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
347,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,07%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
341,60 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
392,50 NKr
|15:51 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:51 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|03.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.04.20
|Yara International ASA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|15:51 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.02.20
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:29 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|15:25 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|15:24 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|15:18 Uhr
|BMW overweight
|15:17 Uhr
|Schaeffler Underweight
|15:16 Uhr
|HELLA Underweight
|15:16 Uhr
|Continental overweight
|15:11 Uhr
|Inditex Outperform
|15:10 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|15:08 Uhr
|ASOS Outperform
|15:06 Uhr
|Eni Underperform
|15:04 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|15:03 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|15:02 Uhr
|Nestlé Hold
|15:01 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|15:01 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|15:00 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|14:03 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Equal-Weight
|14:02 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|13:56 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|13:55 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|13:54 Uhr
|Nestlé Neutral
|13:53 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|13:53 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|13:52 Uhr
|VINCI buy
|13:52 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|Amazon Outperform
|13:49 Uhr
|Eni Neutral
|13:45 Uhr
|Rheinmetall overweight
|13:43 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:03 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
|12:59 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|12:59 Uhr
|Air Liquide Neutral
|12:54 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|12:51 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|12:50 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|12:45 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|12:44 Uhr
|Kering Conviction Buy List
|12:43 Uhr
|Enel buy
|12:43 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|12:42 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|12:41 Uhr
|Apple buy
|12:39 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|12:35 Uhr
|Allianz kaufen
|12:32 Uhr
|Swiss Re buy
|12:30 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|12:29 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Sell
