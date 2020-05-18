NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ankündigungen der EU seien für Düngerhersteller - wie Yara und etwas weniger für K+S - sowie für Pfanzenschutzkonzerne - wie BASF und Croda - am negativsten, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Unternehmen wie DSM und Evonik könnten derweil von den Vorschlagen profitieren, Futterzusätze zu fördern, die die Nachhaltigkeit förderten./mis/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / 21:11 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.05.2020 / 00:15 / BST



