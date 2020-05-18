finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

21.05.2020 10:16

Yara International ASA Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Ankündigungen der EU seien für Düngerhersteller - wie Yara und etwas weniger für K+S - sowie für Pfanzenschutzkonzerne - wie BASF und Croda - am negativsten, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Unternehmen wie DSM und Evonik könnten derweil von den Vorschlagen profitieren, Futterzusätze zu fördern, die die Nachhaltigkeit förderten./mis/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2020 / 21:11 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.05.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
324,68 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

10:16 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
04.05.20 Yara International ASA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.04.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 395,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
380,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
415,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
UBS AG
400,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 395,00
