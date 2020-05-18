|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
324,68 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|10:16 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|04.05.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020) Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020) Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
