|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
375,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
345,30 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,60%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
340,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,29%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
|13:11 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:06 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|19.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:06 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|19.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
