NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Yara nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die Ergebniskennziffern des Düngemittelhersteller lägen im Rahmen der Konsensschätzungen bis leicht darunter, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/tih